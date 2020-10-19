I Motörhead lanciano la action figure di Lemmy per i 40 anni di "Ace Of Spades"! Guarda le foto

Rock News
In occasione del quarantesimo anniversario dall'uscita del leggendario album dei Motörhead "Ace Of Spades" la band ha deciso di lanciare sul mercato la speciale action figure dedicata al grande Lemmy!
La statuetta, denominata "ReAction", è stata disegnata da Super7, che ha annunciato la notizia attraverso il proprio canale Instagram:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Available Now: To commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Ace Of Spades album, Super7 is proud to present the man, the myth, the legend: Lemmy of Motörhead! The Lemmy 3.75" ReAction Figure arrives straight out of 1980 armed with his thunderous bass guitar to ruin your hearing. Join Lemmy at the link in our profile (super7.com)! #lemmy #motorhead #reactionfigures #super7
Guidata dal designer Brian Flynn, la società con sede a San Francisco ha già pubblicato nel corso della sua storia le action figure dedicate anche ad Iron Maiden e Misfits, oltre a realizzare alcune indimenticabili statuette dedicate a Star Wars, Alien e Planet Of The Apes.
Rock
Trends