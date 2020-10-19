I Motörhead lanciano la action figure di Lemmy per i 40 anni di "Ace Of Spades"! Guarda le foto

Rock News

I Motörhead lanciano la action figure di Lemmy per i 40 anni di "Ace Of Spades"! Guarda le foto

In occasione del quarantesimo anniversario dall'uscita del leggendario album la band ha realizzato la action figure ufficiale del compianto frontman

In occasione del quarantesimo anniversario dall'uscita del leggendario album dei Motörhead "Ace Of Spades" la band ha deciso di lanciare sul mercato la speciale action figure dedicata al grande Lemmy!

La statuetta, denominata "ReAction", è stata disegnata da Super7, che ha annunciato la notizia attraverso il proprio canale Instagram:

Guidata dal designer Brian Flynn, la società con sede a San Francisco ha già pubblicato nel corso della sua storia le action figure dedicate anche ad Iron Maiden e Misfits, oltre a realizzare alcune indimenticabili statuette dedicate a Star Wars, Alien e Planet Of The Apes.

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

WEBRADIO tutte

Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

Cookie