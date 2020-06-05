Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Frusciante: "ecco i 40 dischi fondamentali nella mia vita"

John Frusciante è tornato nei Red Hot Chili Peppers per l’ennesima volta e i fan non aspettavano altro, perché lui è un musicista eclettico e creativo, ma soprattutto perché tra lui e i suoi compagni c’è una chimica che la band non è riuscita a creare con nessun altro chitarrista, per quanto bravo.

Frusciante è anche un musicista molto prolifico e nella sua carriera, oltre agli album realizzati con i RHCP, ha pubblicato anche moltissimi lavori come solista, dischi nei quali ha esplorato vari generi musicali, dal rock classico fino a quello sperimentale, con anche qualche influenza di musica elettronica e new wave. Il suo innato talento è sempre stato riconosciuto da tutti i più grandi esponenti del panorama musicale ed è anche per questo se tra le sue tantissime collaborazioni il chitarrista può vantarne alcune con artisti del calibro di Wu-Tang Clan, Black Knight, Ziggy Marley, Johnny Cash, George Clinton, Johnny Marr, Duran Duran e molti altri.

Sin da giovanissimo, John è sempre stato letteralmente affamato di musica: come riporta Far Out Magazine, le sue influenze musicali sono davvero innumerevoli e spaziano tra i più svariati generi. Qualche tempo fa il chitarrista stilò un elenco per Discodogs, dove indicò i 40 album più importanti nella sua vita. Nella playlist, intitolata John Frusciante: 40 Albums You Must Hear, figurano artisti come David Bowie, Depeche Mode, Joy Division, Led Zeppelin, Frank Zappa, Aphex Twin, Syd Barrett, Talking Heads e tantissimi altri. Chi volesse provare a comprendere meglio l’immenso universo musicale di John Frusciante, dovrebbe partire proprio da questa playlist.

Ecco la lista completa degli album in questione:

Aphex Twin – Richard D. James Album

Bow Wow Wow – See Jungle! See Jungle! Go Join Your Gang Yeah, City All Over! Go Ape Crazy!

Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band* – Trout Mask Replica

Cat Stevens – Teaser And The Firecat

David Bowie – Scary Monsters

Depeche Mode – Violator

Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

The Durutti Column – The Return Of The Durutti Column

Edgar Froese – Epsilon In Malaysian Pale

Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Trilogy

Fad Gadget – Under The Flag

Fennesz – Endless Summer

Frank Zappa – Hot Rats

Fugazi – Steady Diet Of Nothing

Funkadelic – Funkadelic

Genesis – The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

Germs – (GI)

Jim O’Rourke – Eureka

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Electric Ladyland

Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures

King Crimson – In The Court Of The Crimson King (An Observation By King Crimson)

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II

The Mars Volta – De-Loused In The Comatorium

März – Wir Sind Hier

Neu! – Neu!

New Order – Low-life

Oren Ambarchi – Grapes From The Estate

PiL* – Metal Box

Rafael Toral – Violence Of Discovery And Calm Of Acceptance

The Residents – Meet The Residents

Rosy Parlane – Jessamine

Siouxsie And The Banshees* – Kaleidoscope

Sparks – Kimono My House

Syd Barrett – The Madcap Laughs

Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings And Food

Van Der Graaf Generator – Godbluff

The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico

Yes – Fragile

Joe Meek – Telstar – The Hits Of Joe Meek

