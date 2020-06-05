Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Frusciante: "ecco i 40 dischi fondamentali nella mia vita"

Rock News
John Frusciante è tornato nei Red Hot Chili Peppers per l’ennesima volta e i fan non aspettavano altro, perché lui è un musicista eclettico e creativo, ma soprattutto perché tra lui e i suoi compagni c’è una chimica che la band non è riuscita a creare con nessun altro chitarrista, per quanto bravo.
Frusciante è anche un musicista molto prolifico e nella sua carriera, oltre agli album realizzati con i RHCP, ha pubblicato anche moltissimi lavori come solista, dischi nei quali ha esplorato vari generi musicali, dal rock classico fino a quello sperimentale, con anche qualche influenza di musica elettronica e new wave. Il suo innato talento è sempre stato riconosciuto da tutti i più grandi esponenti del panorama musicale ed è anche per questo se tra le sue tantissime collaborazioni il chitarrista può vantarne alcune con artisti del calibro di Wu-Tang Clan, Black Knight, Ziggy Marley, Johnny Cash, George Clinton, Johnny Marr, Duran Duran e molti altri.
Sin da giovanissimo, John è sempre stato letteralmente affamato di musica: come riporta Far Out Magazine, le sue influenze musicali sono davvero innumerevoli e spaziano tra i più svariati generi. Qualche tempo fa il chitarrista stilò un elenco per Discodogs, dove indicò i 40 album più importanti nella sua vita. Nella playlist, intitolata John Frusciante: 40 Albums You Must Hear, figurano artisti come David Bowie, Depeche Mode, Joy Division, Led Zeppelin, Frank Zappa, Aphex Twin, Syd Barrett, Talking Heads e tantissimi altri. Chi volesse provare a comprendere meglio l’immenso universo musicale di John Frusciante, dovrebbe partire proprio da questa playlist.
Ecco la lista completa degli album in questione:
Aphex Twin – Richard D. James Album
Bow Wow Wow – See Jungle! See Jungle! Go Join Your Gang Yeah, City All Over! Go Ape Crazy!
Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band* – Trout Mask Replica
Cat Stevens – Teaser And The Firecat
David Bowie – Scary Monsters
Depeche Mode – Violator
Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!
The Durutti Column – The Return Of The Durutti Column
Edgar Froese – Epsilon In Malaysian Pale
Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Trilogy
Fad Gadget – Under The Flag
Fennesz – Endless Summer
Frank Zappa – Hot Rats
Fugazi – Steady Diet Of Nothing
Funkadelic – Funkadelic
Genesis – The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
Germs – (GI)
Jim O’Rourke – Eureka
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Electric Ladyland
Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures
King Crimson – In The Court Of The Crimson King (An Observation By King Crimson)
Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin II
The Mars Volta – De-Loused In The Comatorium
März – Wir Sind Hier
Neu! – Neu!
New Order – Low-life
Oren Ambarchi – Grapes From The Estate
PiL* – Metal Box
Rafael Toral – Violence Of Discovery And Calm Of Acceptance
The Residents – Meet The Residents
Rosy Parlane – Jessamine
Siouxsie And The Banshees* – Kaleidoscope
Sparks – Kimono My House
Syd Barrett – The Madcap Laughs
Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings And Food
Van Der Graaf Generator – Godbluff
The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico
Yes – Fragile
Joe Meek – Telstar – The Hits Of Joe Meek
