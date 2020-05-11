U2, Bono: "Ecco le 60 canzoni che mi hanno salvato la vita". Guarda il video

Rock News
Ieri (10 maggio) in occasione del suo 60° compleanno, Bono Vox ha voluto condividere con i fan una nuova playlist composta dalle 60 canzoni che gli hanno "salvato la vita".
Il frontman degli U2 su Twitter ha scritto che questi sono alcuni dei brani di cui non avrebbe potuto fare a meno, quelli che sono stati in grado di portarlo fino al punto in cui si trova ora: "da zero a 60, attraverso graffi e seccature. Dal serio al leggero... fino alla gioia, soprattutto alla gioia".
Tra i 60 brani selezionati dal cantante, ci sono artisti molto diversi tra loro, che vanno da Adele ai The Beatles, passando per David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Ramones e Sinéad O'Connor.
Per ringraziare questi artisti, Bono ha deciso di scrivere una lettera che accompagni ogni canzone, cercando di spiegare le ragioni per cui ne è affascinato. Queste lettere saranno condivise sul profilo del cantante e sulla pagina del sito della band dedicata a questa iniziativa: U2.com/60songs.
Le prime lettere sono state già pubblicate, tra queste c'è anche una lettera indirizzata a Billie Eilish e a suo fratello Finneas che parla del brano "Everything i wanted".
Ecco i 60 brani contenuti nella playlist di Bono:
01. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero - Miserere
02. Sex Pistols - Anarchy in the UK
03. Kanye West - Black Skinhead
04. Billie Eilish - Everything i wanted
05. David Bowie - Life on Mars?
06. The Beatles - I Want to Hold Your Hand
07. Ramones - Swallow My Pride
08. The Clash - Safe European Home
09. Public Enemy - Fight the Power
10. Patti Smith - People Have the Power
11. John Lennon - Mother
12. The Rolling Stones - Ruby Tuesday
13. Elton John - Daniel
14. Andrea Bocelli - Con Te Partiro
15. Elvis Presley - Heartbreak Hotel
16. Johnny Cash - Hurt
17. This Mortal Coil - Song to the Siren
18. Kraftwerk - Neon Lights
19. The Fugees - Killing Me Softly with His Song
20. Prince - When Doves Cry
21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers - Get Lucky
22. Madonna - Ray of Light
23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys - Empire State of Mind
24. Talking Heads - Love Goes to Building on Fire
25. Lou Reed - Satellite of Love
26. The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony
27. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
28. New Order - True Faith
29. R.E.M. - Nightswimming
30. Adele - Chasing Pavements
31. Arcade Fire - Wake Up
32. Pixies - Monkey Gone to Heaven
33. Oasis - Live Forever
34. Iggy Pop - Lust for Life
35. Gavin Friday - Angel
36. Massive Attack - Safe from Harm
37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 - XXX
38. Bob Marley & The Wailers - Redemption Song
39. Echo and the Bunnymen - Rescue
40. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
41. Pearl Jam - Jeremy
42. Bob Dylan - Most of the Time
43. Beyoncé feat Kendrick Lamar - Freedom
44. Depeche Mode - Walking in My Shoes
45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Into My Arms
46. Simon & Garfunkel - The Sounds of Silence
47. Coldplay - Clocks
48. INXS - Never Tear Us Apart
49. New Radicals - You Get What You Give
50. Angélique Kidjo - Agolo
51. Lady Gaga - Born This Way
52. Frank Sinatra & Bono - Under My Skin
53. David Bowie - Heroes
54. Simple Minds - New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)
55. Sinéad O'Connor - You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart
56. Van Morrison - A Sense of Wonder
57. Bruce Springsteen - There Goes My Miracle
58. Daniel Lanois - The Maker
59. Peter Frampton - Show Me the Way
60. Bee Gees - Immortality - Demo Version
