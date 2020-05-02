Motley Crue, Tommy Lee: “Quelli che rivendono i miei autografi su eBay possono andare a fanc...!”

Tommy Lee, batterista dei Motley Crue, ha dichiarato di aver finito di firmare autografi, perché troppo spesso li vede in vendita su eBay. "Volevo solo avvisare che ho chiuso la posta dei fan", ha scritto in un post su Instagram che riporta le foto della sua firma su vari articoli.

“Ho finito di perdere il mio tempo per vedere la mia firma venduta su eBay", ha continuato, aggiungendo le "centinaia di ore" che ha passato ad occuparsi delle lettere che ha ricevuto. "A quelli di voi che hanno ricevuto un mio autografo”, si legge ancora, “spero che vi piaccia e che l'apprezziate; e quelli che lo stanno vendendo possono andare a farsi fottere! Io ho finito! Non inviatemi più richieste di autografi".

La maggior parte dei commenti sul post sono di fan che esprimono il loro sostegno alla decisione di Lee, dispiaciuti per il fatto che ora non saranno più in grado di ottenere il suo autografo. "Se mi vedrete di persona, firmerò una parte del vostro corpo", ha aggiunto Lee in un suo commento.