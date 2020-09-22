Buon compleanno Bruce Springsteen: guarda le sue foto più belle!

Le immagini del Boss nato il 23 settembre del 1949 a Long Branch, New Jersey

La gallery dedicata a Bruce Springsteen, nato il il 23 settembre del 1949 a Long Branch, New Jersey (Photo Getty Images)

LA DISCOGRAFIA DEL BOSS
Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. (1973)
The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle (1973)
Born to Run (1975)
Darkness on the Edge of Town (1978)
The River (1980)
Nebraska (1982)
Born in the U.S.A. (1984)
Tunnel of Love (1987)
Human Touch (1992)
Lucky Town (1992)
The Ghost of Tom Joad (1995)
The Rising (2002)
Devils & Dust (2005)
We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions (2006)
Magic (2007)
Working on a Dream (2009)
Wrecking Ball (2012)
High Hopes (2014)
Western Stars (2019)
Letter to You (2020)

