David Bowie: tutto sulla mostra the Passenger by Andrew Kent a Napoli. Guarda le foto

David Bowie live in Berlin, 1976

©Andrew Kent

David reads through a book in his bed during a rare quiet morn- ing in his suite at L’Hotel in Paris, 1976

©Andrew Kent

David strolls about Moscow’s Red Square with Iggy Pop and manager Pat Gibbons, 1976.

©Andrew Kent

David Bowie dressed in a full length black leather trench coat and hat in East Berlin, 1976

©Andrew Kent

David prepares his makeup in his hotel suite prior to an impromptu photo shoot that morning in Paris, 1976

©Andrew Kent

David, takes a walk about East Berlin, 1976

©Andrew Kent

David prepares to take a cruise aboard the SS Leonardo Da Vinci from New York to London in 1976

©Andrew Kent

David Bowie signing autographs in Helsinki, 1976

©Andrew Kent

Andrew Kent David has a glass of white wine and a cigarette on the balcony of his suite at L’Hotel in Paris., 1976.

©Andrew Kent