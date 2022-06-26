The Rolling Stones: guarda le foto più belle del concerto a Londra

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Street Fighting Man
19th Nervous Breakdown
Tumbling Dice
Out of Time
She's a Rainbow
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Living in a Ghost Town
Can't You Hear Me Knocking (prima volta dal 2016)
Honky Tonk Women
Slipping Away (Keith Richards alla voce)
Connection (Keith Richards alla voce)
Miss You
Midnight Rambler
Paint It Black
Start Me Up
Gimme Shelter
Jumpin' Jack Flash
 
BIS
Sympathy for the Devil
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

