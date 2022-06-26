The Rolling Stones: guarda le foto più belle del concerto a Londra

Le foto, e la scaletta, del live dei Rolling Stones ad Hyde Park a Londra (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Street Fighting Man

19th Nervous Breakdown

Tumbling Dice

Out of Time

She's a Rainbow

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Living in a Ghost Town

Can't You Hear Me Knocking (prima volta dal 2016)

Honky Tonk Women

Slipping Away (Keith Richards alla voce)

Connection (Keith Richards alla voce)

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Paint It Black

Start Me Up

Gimme Shelter

Jumpin' Jack Flash



BIS

Sympathy for the Devil

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction