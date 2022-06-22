The Rolling Stones: le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto allo Stadio San Siro di Milano

Le foto più belle del grandioso concerto dei Rolling Stones a Milano per il Stones Sixty Tour

Pics: Henry Ruggeri

Scaletta:

Street Fighting Man

19th Nervous Breakdown

Tumbling Dice

Out of Time

Dead Flowers

Wild Horses

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Living in a Ghost Town

Honky Tonk Women

You Got the Silver (Keith on lead vocals)

Connection (Keith on lead vocals)

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Start Me Up

Paint It Black

Sympathy for the Devil

Jumpin' Jack Flash



Encore:

Gimme Shelter

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction