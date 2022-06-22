Rock News

The Rolling Stones: le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto allo Stadio San Siro di Milano

Le immagini del grandioso concerto della band di Mick Jagger e Keith Richards a Milano per il Stones Sixty Tour

Le foto più belle del grandioso concerto dei Rolling Stones a Milano per il Stones Sixty Tour

Pics: Henry Ruggeri

Scaletta:

Street Fighting Man
19th Nervous Breakdown
Tumbling Dice
Out of Time
Dead Flowers
Wild Horses
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Living in a Ghost Town
Honky Tonk Women
You Got the Silver (Keith on lead vocals)
Connection (Keith on lead vocals)
Miss You
Midnight Rambler
Start Me Up
Paint It Black
Sympathy for the Devil
Jumpin' Jack Flash

Encore:
Gimme Shelter
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

