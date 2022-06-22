The Rolling Stones: le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto allo Stadio San Siro di Milano

Rock News
Le foto più belle del grandioso concerto dei Rolling Stones a Milano per il Stones Sixty Tour
Pics: Henry Ruggeri
Scaletta:
Street Fighting Man
19th Nervous Breakdown
Tumbling Dice
Out of Time
Dead Flowers
Wild Horses
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Living in a Ghost Town
Honky Tonk Women
You Got the Silver (Keith on lead vocals)
Connection (Keith on lead vocals)
Miss You
Midnight Rambler
Start Me Up
Paint It Black
Sympathy for the Devil
Jumpin' Jack Flash
Encore:
Gimme Shelter
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction