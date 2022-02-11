Eddie Vedder: guarda le foto del concerto al Beacon Theatre di New York

Le immagini, e la scaletta, del concerto di Eddie Vedder al Beacon Theatre di New York (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Drive (R.E.M. cover)

Room at the Top (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Timeless Melody (The La’s cover)

I'll Be Waiting

The Dark

Invincible

Long Way

Brother the Cloud

I'm One (The Who cover)

The Haves

Fallout Today

Mrs. Mills

Chad-O

Rose of Jericho

Try (with Danny Clinch)

Dirty Frank (Pearl Jam cover)

Porch (Pearl Jam cover)



BIS

Isn't It a Pity (George Harrison cover)

Not for You (Pearl Jam cover)

Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young cover)



BIS

Purple Rain (Prince cover)