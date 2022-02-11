Eddie Vedder: guarda le foto del concerto al Beacon Theatre di New York

Le immagini, e la scaletta, del concerto di Eddie Vedder al Beacon Theatre di New York (Photo Getty Images)
LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Drive (R.E.M. cover)
Room at the Top (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)
Timeless Melody (The La’s cover)
I'll Be Waiting
The Dark
Invincible
Long Way
Brother the Cloud
I'm One (The Who cover)
The Haves
Fallout Today
Mrs. Mills
Chad-O
Rose of Jericho
Try (with Danny Clinch)
Dirty Frank (Pearl Jam cover)
Porch (Pearl Jam cover)
BIS
Isn't It a Pity (George Harrison cover)
Not for You (Pearl Jam cover)
Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young cover)
BIS
Purple Rain (Prince cover)
