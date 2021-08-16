Woodstock: guarda le foto del secondo giorno del Festival

Le immagini del 16 agosto 1969 che hanno visto salire sul palco Santana, Janis Joplin, The Who...

16 agosto 1969: va in scena il secondo giorno del Festival di Woodstock: sul palco salgono Santana, Canned Heat, Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who e Jefferson Airplane (Photo Getty Images)

Rock News

Rock News

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

WEBRADIO tutte

ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy