Woodstock: guarda le foto del secondo giorno del Festival
Le immagini del 16 agosto 1969 che hanno visto salire sul palco Santana, Janis Joplin, The Who...
16 agosto 1969: va in scena il secondo giorno del Festival di Woodstock: sul palco salgono Santana, Canned Heat, Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who e Jefferson Airplane (Photo Getty Images)
Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.
LICENZA SIAE
882/I/07-293
VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com