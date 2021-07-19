Bruce Springsteen: guarda le foto dello storico concerto a Berlino Est del 19 luglio 1988

19 luglio 1988: Bruce Springsteen suona per la prima volta a Berlino Est davanti a una folla di 200.000 mila persone (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO

Badlands

Out in the Street

Boom Boom (John Lee Hooker cover)

Adam Raised a Cain

All That Heaven Will Allow

The River

Cover Me

Brilliant Disguise

The Promised Land

Spare Parts

War (Edwin Starr cover)

Born in the U.S.A.

Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover)

Paradise by the "C"

She's the One

You Can Look (But You Better Not Touch)

I'm a Coward (Gino Washington cover)

I'm on Fire

Downbound Train

Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

Dancing in the Dark

Light of Day



BIS

Born to Run

Hungry Heart

Glory Days

Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)

Bobby Jean



BIS 2

Cadillac Ranch

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Sweet Soul Music (Arthur Conley cover)

Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

Having a Party