Bruce Springsteen: guarda le foto dello storico concerto a Berlino Est del 19 luglio 1988

19 luglio 1988: Bruce Springsteen suona per la prima volta a Berlino Est davanti a una folla di 200.000 mila persone (Photo Getty Images)
LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Badlands
Out in the Street
Boom Boom (John Lee Hooker cover)
Adam Raised a Cain
All That Heaven Will Allow
The River
Cover Me
Brilliant Disguise
The Promised Land
Spare Parts
War (Edwin Starr cover)
Born in the U.S.A.
Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover)
Paradise by the "C"
She's the One
You Can Look (But You Better Not Touch)
I'm a Coward (Gino Washington cover)
I'm on Fire
Downbound Train
Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)
Dancing in the Dark
Light of Day
BIS
Born to Run
Hungry Heart
Glory Days
Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)
Bobby Jean
BIS 2
Cadillac Ranch
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Sweet Soul Music (Arthur Conley cover)
Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)
Having a Party
Rock
