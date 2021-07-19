Bruce Springsteen: guarda le foto dello storico concerto a Berlino Est del 19 luglio 1988

Le foto, e la scaletta, del live al Radrennbahn Weissensee davanti a una folla di 200.000 mila persone

19 luglio 1988: Bruce Springsteen suona per la prima volta a Berlino Est davanti a una folla di 200.000 mila persone (Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Badlands
Out in the Street
Boom Boom (John Lee Hooker cover)
Adam Raised a Cain
All That Heaven Will Allow
The River
Cover Me
Brilliant Disguise
The Promised Land
Spare Parts
War (Edwin Starr cover)
Born in the U.S.A.
Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover)
Paradise by the "C"
She's the One
You Can Look (But You Better Not Touch)
I'm a Coward (Gino Washington cover)
I'm on Fire
Downbound Train
Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)
Dancing in the Dark
Light of Day

BIS
Born to Run
Hungry Heart
Glory Days
Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)
Bobby Jean

BIS 2
Cadillac Ranch
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Sweet Soul Music (Arthur Conley cover)
Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)
Having a Party

Rock News

Rock News

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

WEBRADIO tutte

Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
ROCKSTAR: OASIS
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
ROCKSTAR: AEROSMITH
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
ROCKSTAR: BON JOVI
 
ROCKSTAR: GUNS N' ROSES
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
ROCKSTAR: AC/DC
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy