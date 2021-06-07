In Memory of Prince. Guarda le sue foto più belle

LA DISCOGRAFIA COMPLETA DI PRINCE

For You (1978)

Prince (1979)

Dirty Mind (1980)

Controversy (1981)

1999 (1982)

Purple Rain (1984)

Around the World in a Day (1985)

Parade (1986)

Sign o' the Times (1987)

Lovesexy (1988)

Batman (1989)

Graffiti Bridge (1990)

Diamonds and Pearls (1991)

(Love Symbol Album) (1992)

Come (1994)

The Black Album (1994)

The Gold Experience (1995)

Chaos and Disorder (1996)

Emancipation (1996)

Crystal Ball (1998)

The Truth (1998)

The Vault: Old Friends 4 Sale (1999)

Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic (1999)

The Rainbow Children (2001)

One Nite Alone... (2002)

Xpectation (2003)

N.E.W.S (2003)

Musicology (2004)

The Chocolate Invasion (2004)

The Slaughterhouse (2004)

3121 (2006)

Planet Earth (2007)

Lotusflow3r (2009)

MPLSound (2009)

20Ten (2010)

Plectrumelectrum (2014)

Art Official Age (2014)

HITnRUN Phase One (2015)

HITnRUN Phase Two (2015)





