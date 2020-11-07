Tributo a Steve McQueen: guarda le sue foto più belle

Le foto pià belle del grande attore nato a Beech Grove il 24 marzo 1930 e scomparso a Ciudad Juárez (in Messico) il 7 novembre 1980. (Photo Getty Images)

LA FILMOGRAFIA DI STEVE McQUEEN

Autopsia di un gangster (Never Love a Stranger), regia di Robert Stevens (1958)

Fluido mortale (The Blob), regia di Irvin S. Yeaworth Jr. (1958)

Gli occhi del testimone (The Great St. Louis Bank Robbery), regia di Charles Guggenheim e John Stix (1959)

Sacro e profano (Never So Few), regia di John Sturges (1959)

I magnifici sette (The Magnificent Seven), regia di John Sturges (1960)

Per favore non toccate le palline (The Honeymoon Machine), regia di Richard Thorpe (1961)

L'inferno è per gli eroi (Hell Is for Heroes), regia di Don Siegel (1962)

Amante di guerra (The War Lover), regia di Philip Leacock (1962)

La grande fuga (The Great Escape), regia di John Sturges (1963)

Soldato sotto la pioggia (Soldier in the Rain), regia di Ralph Nelson (1963)

Strano incontro (Love with the Proper Stranger), regia di Robert Mulligan (1963)

L'ultimo tentativo (Baby the Rain Must Fall), regia di Robert Mulligan (1965)

Cincinnati Kid (The Cincinnati Kid), regia di Norman Jewison (1965)

Nevada Smith, regia di Henry Hathaway (1966)

Quelli della San Pablo (The Sand Pebbles), regia di Robert Wise (1966)

Il caso Thomas Crown (The Thomas Crown Affair), regia di Norman Jewison (1968)

Bullitt, regia di Peter Yates (1968)

Boon il saccheggiatore (The Reivers), regia di Mark Rydell (1969)

Il rally dei campioni (On Any Sunday), regia di Bruce Brown (1971)

Le 24 Ore di Le Mans (Le Mans), regia di Lee H. Katzin (1971)

L'ultimo buscadero (Junior Bonner), regia di Sam Peckinpah (1972)

Getaway! (The Getaway), regia di Sam Peckinpah (1972)

Papillon, regia di Franklin J. Schaffner (1973)

L'inferno di cristallo (The Towering Inferno), regia di John Guillermin (1974)

Dixie Dynamite, regia di Lee Frost (1976) - Non accreditato

Il nemico del popolo (An Enemy of the People), regia di George Schaefer (1978)

Tom Horn, regia di William Wiard (1980)

Il cacciatore di taglie (The Hunter), regia di Buzz Kulik (1980)