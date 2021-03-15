AC/DC - Power Up: partecipa all'estrazione del Picture Disc + sacca
Vuoi ricevere il Power Up degli AC/DC in formato Picture Disc + sacca del gruppo australiano? Se non sei ancora iscritto a virginradio.it registrati subito, poi inserisci login e password, rispondi esattamente alle tre domande sulla storia della band e potresti fare tuo Power Up degli AC/DC in formato Picture Disc + sacca del gruppo australiano... e buona fortuna! Stay Rock
Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.
LICENZA SIAE
882/I/07-293
VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com