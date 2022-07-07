Rock News

Liam Gallgher: le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto a Lucca Summer Festival

Le immagini del live del rocker di Manchester sul palco a Lucca

Le immagini più belle del concerto di Liam Gallagher sul palco del Lucca Summer Festival

Pics: Henry Ruggeri

SCALETTA

Hello (Oasis song)
Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song)
Morning Glory (Oasis song)
Wall of Glass 
Everything's Electric
Better Days
Stand by Me (Oasis song)
Roll It Over (Oasis song)
Slide Away (Oasis song)
Soul Love (Beady Eye song)
More Power 
Diamond in the Dark
Once
Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)
Wonderwall (Oasis song)

Encore:
Supersonic (Oasis song)
Champagne Supernova (Oasis song)

