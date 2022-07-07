Liam Gallgher: le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto a Lucca Summer Festival

Le immagini più belle del concerto di Liam Gallagher sul palco del Lucca Summer Festival

Pics: Henry Ruggeri

SCALETTA

Hello (Oasis song)

Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song)

Morning Glory (Oasis song)

Wall of Glass

Everything's Electric

Better Days

Stand by Me (Oasis song)

Roll It Over (Oasis song)

Slide Away (Oasis song)

Soul Love (Beady Eye song)

More Power

Diamond in the Dark

Once

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

Wonderwall (Oasis song)



Encore:

Supersonic (Oasis song)

Champagne Supernova (Oasis song)