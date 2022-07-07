Liam Gallgher: le foto più belle e la scaletta del concerto a Lucca Summer Festival

Rock News
Le immagini più belle del concerto di Liam Gallagher sul palco del Lucca Summer Festival
Pics: Henry Ruggeri
SCALETTA
Hello (Oasis song)
Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song)
Morning Glory (Oasis song)
Wall of Glass
Everything's Electric
Better Days
Stand by Me (Oasis song)
Roll It Over (Oasis song)
Slide Away (Oasis song)
Soul Love (Beady Eye song)
More Power
Diamond in the Dark
Once
Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)
Wonderwall (Oasis song)
Encore:
Supersonic (Oasis song)
Champagne Supernova (Oasis song)
