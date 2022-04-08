Elvis Costello: guarda l'intervista

Paola Maugeri ha incontrato il grande cantautore inglese in occasione dell'uscita dell'ultimo album The Boy Named If del progetto Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Tracklist:

01. Farewell, OK

02. The Boy Named If

03. Penelope Halfpenny

04.The Difference

05. What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?

06. Paint the Red Rose Blue

07. Mistook Me for a Friend

08. My Most Beautiful Mistake (guest vocal by Nicole Atkins)

09. Magnificent Hurt

10. The Man You Love to Hate

11. The Death of Magic Thinking

12. Trick Out the Truth

13. Mr. Crescent