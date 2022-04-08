Interviste

Elvis Costello: guarda l'intervista

Paola Maugeri ha incontrato il grande cantautore inglese in occasione dell'uscita dell'ultimo album The Boy Named If

Paola Maugeri ha incontrato il grande cantautore inglese in occasione dell'uscita dell'ultimo album The Boy Named If del progetto Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Tracklist:
01. Farewell, OK
02. The Boy Named If
03. Penelope Halfpenny
04.The Difference
05. What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?
06. Paint the Red Rose Blue
07. Mistook Me for a Friend
08. My Most Beautiful Mistake (guest vocal by Nicole Atkins)
09. Magnificent Hurt
10. The Man You Love to Hate
11. The Death of Magic Thinking
12. Trick Out the Truth
13. Mr. Crescent

