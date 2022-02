Giulia Salvi ha intervistato i White Lies in occasione dell'uscita dell'album As I Try Not To Fall Apart

TRACKLIST:

1. Am I Really Going To Die

2. As I Try Not To Fall Apart

3. Breathe

4. I Don’t Want To Go To Mars

5. Step Outside

6. Roll December

7. Ragworm

8. Blue Drift

9. The End

10. There Is No Cure For It