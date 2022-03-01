Dee Snider approva che il popolo ucraino usi 'We're Not Gonna Take It' come grido di battaglia contro i russi

Il frontman dei Twisted Sister Dee Snider ha dichiarato di approvare pienamente che il popolo ucraino utilizzi il brano "We're Not Gonna Take It" come grido di battaglia difendendo il proprio paese invaso dall'esercito russo.

Con un messaggio pubblicato su Twitter il rocker, di origine ucraina, ha scritto:

"Approvo assolutamente che gli ucraini usino 'We're Not Gonna Take It' come grido di battaglia. Mio nonno era ucraino, prima che fosse inghiottito dall'URSS dopo la seconda guerra mondiale. Non può succedere nuovamente queste persone! #FUCKRUSSIA".

I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using "We're Not Gonna Take It" as their battlecry. My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can't happen to these people again! #FUCKRUSSIA — Dee Snider (@deesnider) February 26, 2022

Non è la prima volta che Dee Snider concede l'utilizzo del brano per cause sociali o scopri umanitari. Nel 2019 ha dato il permesso dell'utilizzo a tutti quei politici che sostenevano il diritto delle donne contro gli abusi.

Lo sgomento e lo sconcerto da parte del mondo nei confronti dell'invasione della Russia in Ucraina è quasi unanime e anche i grandi protagonisti della cultura e della musica hanno voluto far sentire la loro voce contro la scelleratezza di una guerra nel cuore dell'Europa e a sostegno del popolo ucraino.

Da Peter Gabriel ai Garbage, da Yungblud agli Offspring fino alla Sacerdotessa del rock Patti Smith e Brian May dei Queen, la condanna nei confronti dell'azione militare è unanime. Ecco i messaggi dei grandi protagonisti del rock:

Very shocked to see so many Ukrainians being killed, a totally unnecessary war being deliberately started in Europe. This invasion is one man’s barbaric decision.

This action is a war crime, and whatever else happens, he should never be allowed to leave Russian soil again.

- pg — Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) February 24, 2022

My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine and I unequivocally condemn the invasion by the Russian state. — Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) February 24, 2022

A heartbreaking Good Morning…Such Indescribable, Unbelievable News To Wake Up To…UKRAINE… pic.twitter.com/jMvbYb1Lue — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) February 24, 2022

I’ve been to both Ukraine & Russia. The people of both countries are warm & welcoming. Putin OTH is a murderous & bloodthirsty dictator who steals from his own people. #IStandWithUkraine — Gnudz (@TheGnudz) February 24, 2022

Putin has just started a war in Ukraine.



Kyiv, Kharkov, Odessa, Mariupol', many other cities are being bombed. https://t.co/c8HsfdOf4g — (@pussyrrriot) February 24, 2022

thinking of these amazing people who made filming the ‘2am’ video possible in Kyiv last month.



wishing all our friends in the Ukraine love & courage pic.twitter.com/lzxbFZCLLu — FOALS (@foals) February 24, 2022

