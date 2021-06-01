Speciale Ballad: vota la tua canzone e ascoltala on-air dalle 20 alle 21

Speciale Rock Ballad: vota la tua canzone preferita e ascoltala on-air dalle 20 alle 21

Sei tu a decidere la programmazione di Virgin Radio

Alanis Morissette - Everything

Bon Jovi - Wanted Dead Or Alive

Coldplay - The Scientist

Creedence Clearwater Revival - I Put Spell On You

Oasis - Whatever

Neil Young - Heart Of Gold

Simple Minds - Let There Be Love

Guns N' Roses - Patience

Puddle Of Mudd - Blurry

Aerosmith - What It Takes

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Road Trippin'

Metallica - Nothing Else Matters

Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed

4 Non Blondes - What's Up

Pearl Jam - Black

Bob Dylan - Knockin' On Heaven's Door

R.E.M - Leaving New York

Verve - Luky Man

Shinedown - The Crow And The Butterfly

Theory Of A Dead Man - Hurricane

Vota il tuo brano preferito e decidi la scaletta di Virgin Radio on-air dalle 20 alle 21!

