Speciale Rock Ballad: vota la tua canzone preferita e ascoltala on-air dalle 20 alle 21

RadioComando
Alanis Morissette - Everything
Bon Jovi - Wanted Dead Or Alive
Coldplay - The Scientist
Creedence Clearwater Revival - I Put Spell On You
Oasis - Whatever
Neil Young - Heart Of Gold
Simple Minds - Let There Be Love
Guns N' Roses - Patience
Puddle Of Mudd - Blurry
Aerosmith - What It Takes
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Road Trippin'
Metallica - Nothing Else Matters
Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed
4 Non Blondes - What's Up
Pearl Jam - Black
Bob Dylan - Knockin' On Heaven's Door
R.E.M - Leaving New York
Verve - Luky Man
Shinedown - The Crow And The Butterfly
Theory Of A Dead Man - Hurricane
Vota il tuo brano preferito e decidi la scaletta di Virgin Radio on-air dalle 20 alle 21!
Foto
Rock
Trends