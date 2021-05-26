Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Déjà Vu - 50th Anniversary - Con Paola Maugeri

Best Rock
Lo speciale appuntamento Best Rock dedicato a Déjà Vu - 50th Anniversary, l'edizione celebrativa in occasione del cinquantesimo anniversario dall'uscita dello storico album del supergruppo americano.
A cura di Paola Maugeri
Giovedì 27 maggio - Ore 21:00
TRACKLIST
Disc One: Original Album
“Carry On”
“Teach Your Children”
“Almost Cut My Hair”
“Helpless”
“Woodstock”
“Déjà Vu”
“Our House”
“4 + 20”
“Country Girl”
“Whiskey Boot Hill”
“Down, Down, Down”
“Country Girl” (I Think You’re Pretty)
“Everybody I Love You”
Disc Two: Demos
“Our House” – Graham Nash *
“4 + 20” – Stephen Stills *
“Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)” – David Crosby & Graham Nash
“Birds” – Neil Young & Graham Nash *
“So Begins the Task/Hold On Tight” – Stephen Stills *
“Right Between The Eyes” – Graham Nash
“Almost Cut My Hair” – David Crosby *
“Teach Your Children” – Graham Nash & David Crosby
“How Have You Been” – Crosby, Stills & Nash
“Triad” – David Crosby
“Horses Through a Rainstorm” – Graham Nash
“Know You Got to Run” – Stephen Stills *
“Question Why” – Graham Nash *
“Laughing” – David Crosby *
“She Can’t Handle It” – Stephen Stills *
“Sleep Song” – Graham Nash
“Déjà Vu” – David Crosby & Graham Nash *
“Our House” – Graham Nash & Joni Mitchell *
Disc Three: Outtakes
“Everyday We Live” *
“The Lee Shore” – 1969 Vocal *
“I’ll Be There” *
“Bluebird Revisited” *
“Horses Through a Rainstorm”
“30 Dollar Fine” *
“Ivory Tower” *
“Same Old Song” *
“Hold On Tight/Change Partners” *
“Laughing” *
“Right On Rock ’n’ Roll” *
Disc Four: Alternates
“Carry On” – Early Alternate Mix *
“Teach Your Children” – Early Version *
“Almost Cut My Hair” – Early Version *
“Helpless” – Harmonica Version
“Woodstock” – Alternate Vocals *
“Déjà Vu” – Early Alternate Mix *
“Our House” – Early Version *
“4 + 20” – Alternate Take 2 *
“Know You Got To Run” *
