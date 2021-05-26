Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Déjà Vu - 50th Anniversary - Con Paola Maugeri

Lo speciale appuntamento Best Rock dedicato a Déjà Vu - 50th Anniversary, l'edizione celebrativa in occasione del cinquantesimo anniversario dall'uscita dello storico album del supergruppo americano.

A cura di Paola Maugeri

Giovedì 27 maggio - Ore 21:00

TRACKLIST

Disc One: Original Album

“Carry On”

“Teach Your Children”

“Almost Cut My Hair”

“Helpless”

“Woodstock”

“Déjà Vu”

“Our House”

“4 + 20”

“Country Girl”

“Whiskey Boot Hill”

“Down, Down, Down”

“Country Girl” (I Think You’re Pretty)

“Everybody I Love You”

Disc Two: Demos

“Our House” – Graham Nash *

“4 + 20” – Stephen Stills *

“Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)” – David Crosby & Graham Nash

“Birds” – Neil Young & Graham Nash *

“So Begins the Task/Hold On Tight” – Stephen Stills *

“Right Between The Eyes” – Graham Nash

“Almost Cut My Hair” – David Crosby *

“Teach Your Children” – Graham Nash & David Crosby

“How Have You Been” – Crosby, Stills & Nash

“Triad” – David Crosby

“Horses Through a Rainstorm” – Graham Nash

“Know You Got to Run” – Stephen Stills *

“Question Why” – Graham Nash *

“Laughing” – David Crosby *

“She Can’t Handle It” – Stephen Stills *

“Sleep Song” – Graham Nash

“Déjà Vu” – David Crosby & Graham Nash *

“Our House” – Graham Nash & Joni Mitchell *

Disc Three: Outtakes

“Everyday We Live” *

“The Lee Shore” – 1969 Vocal *

“I’ll Be There” *

“Bluebird Revisited” *

“Horses Through a Rainstorm”

“30 Dollar Fine” *

“Ivory Tower” *

“Same Old Song” *

“Hold On Tight/Change Partners” *

“Laughing” *

“Right On Rock ’n’ Roll” *

Disc Four: Alternates

“Carry On” – Early Alternate Mix *

“Teach Your Children” – Early Version *

“Almost Cut My Hair” – Early Version *

“Helpless” – Harmonica Version

“Woodstock” – Alternate Vocals *

“Déjà Vu” – Early Alternate Mix *

“Our House” – Early Version *

“4 + 20” – Alternate Take 2 *

“Know You Got To Run” *