Greta Van Fleet - The Battle At The Garden's Gate - con Alteria

Lo speciale dedicato al nuovo album di inediti della band americana dei fratelli Kiszka

Lo speciale appuntamento Best Rock dedicato a The Battle At The Garden's Gate, il nuovo album di inediti dei Greta Van Fleet.
Con l'intervista esclusiva al frontman Josh Kiszka

A cura di Alteria

Giovedì 22 aprile - Ore 22:00

TRACKLIST:

1. "Heat Above"
2. "My Way, Soon"
3. "Broken Bells"
4. "Built by Nations"
5. "Age of Machine"
6. "Tears of Rain"
7. "Stardust Chords"
8. "Light My Love"
9. "Caravel"
10. "The Barbarians"
11. "Trip the Light Fantastic"
12. "The Weight of Dreams"

