Bob Dylan - 1970 (special guest George Harrison) - con Paola Maugeri

Lo speciale appuntamento Best Rock dedicato alla nuova raccolta del grande Bob Dylan con registrazioni inedite, outtake e le session insieme al grande George Harrison

A cura di Paola Maugeri

Giovedì 11 marzo - Ore 22:00

TRACKLIST

Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection)

CD 1:

March 3, 1970

1. I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

2. Universal Soldier – Take 1

3. Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1

4. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2

5. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3

6. Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

7. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4

8. Thirsty Boots – Take 1

March 5, 1970

9. Little Moses – Take 1

10. Alberta – Take 2

11. Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1

12. Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

13. Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6

14. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

15. Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2

16. Alberta ¬– Take 5

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano

David Bromberg – guitar, dobro, bass

Al Kooper – organ, piano

Emanuel Green – violin

Stu Woods – bass

Alvin Rogers – drums

Hilda Harris, Albertine Robinson, Maeretha Stewart – background vocals

May 1, 1970

17. Sign on the Window – Take 2

18. Sign on the Window – Takes 3, 4 & 5

19. If Not for You – Take 1

20. Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

21. If Not for You – Take 2

22. If Not for You – Take 3

23. Song to Woody – Take 1

24. Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1

25. Yesterday – Take 1

CD 2:

1. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

2. I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde) – Take 1

3. One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

4. Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1

5. Cupid – Take 1

6. All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1

7. Gates of Eden – Take 1

8. I Threw It All Away – Take 1

9. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

10. Matchbox – Take 1

11. Your True Love – Take 1

12. Telephone Wire – Take 1

13. Fishing Blues – Take 1

14. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

15. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

16. It Ain’t Me Babe

17. If Not for You

18. Sign on the Window – Take 1

19. Sign on the Window – Take 2

20. Sign on the Window – Take 3

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

George Harrison – guitar, vocals (Disc 1, Tracks 20 & 24 and Disc 2, Tracks 2-3, 6-7, 10-11, & 16)

Bob Johnston – piano (Disc 1, Tracks 24-25 and Disc 2, Tracks 1-3)

Charlie Daniels – bass

Russ Kunkel – drums

June 1, 1970

21. Alligator Man

22. Alligator Man [rock version]

23. Alligator Man [country version]

24. Day of the Locusts – Take 2

25. Sarah Jane 1

26. Sign on the Window

27. Sarah Jane 2

CD 3:

June 2, 1970

1. If Not for You – Take 1

2. If Not for You – Take 2

June 3, 1970

3. Jamaica Farewell

4. Can’t Help Falling in Love

5. Long Black Veil

6. One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

7. Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

8. Three Angels

9. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

10. Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

11. New Morning

12. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

13. Went to See the Gypsy

14. Sign on the Window – Stereo Mix

15. Winterlude

16. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

17. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

18. Lily of the West – Take 2

19. Father of Night – rehearsal

20. Lily of the West

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

David Bromberg – guitar, dobro, mandolin

Ron Cornelius – guitar

Al Kooper – organ

Charlie Daniels – bass, guitar

Russ Kunkel – drums

Background vocalists unknown

August 12, 1970

21. If Not for You – Take 1

22. If Not for You – Take 2