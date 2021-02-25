Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories - A cura di Giulia Salvi

Best Rock
Lo speciale appuntamento Best Rock dedicato a Destrot Stories, il nuovo album di inediti del Re dello Shock Rock Alice Cooper.
A cura di Giulia Salvi
Giovedì 25 febbraio - Ore 22:00
TRACKLIST
1 Rock 'n' Roll
2 Go Man Go
3 Our Love Will Change the World
4 Social Debris
5 $1000 High Heel Shoes
6 Hail Mary
7 Detroit City 2021
8 Drunk and in Love
9 Independence Dave
10 I Hate You
11 Wonderful World
12 Sister Anne
13 Hanging On by a Thread (Don’t Give Up)
14 Shut Up and Rock
15 East Side Story
16 Don’t Give Up
