Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories - A cura di Giulia Salvi

Lo speciale appuntamento Best Rock dedicato a Destrot Stories, il nuovo album di inediti del Re dello Shock Rock Alice Cooper.

A cura di Giulia Salvi

Giovedì 25 febbraio - Ore 22:00

TRACKLIST

1 Rock 'n' Roll

2 Go Man Go

3 Our Love Will Change the World

4 Social Debris

5 $1000 High Heel Shoes

6 Hail Mary

7 Detroit City 2021

8 Drunk and in Love

9 Independence Dave

10 I Hate You

11 Wonderful World

12 Sister Anne

13 Hanging On by a Thread (Don’t Give Up)

14 Shut Up and Rock

15 East Side Story

16 Don’t Give Up