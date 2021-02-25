Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories - A cura di Giulia Salvi

Best Rock

Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories - A cura di Giulia Salvi

Lo speciale dedicato al nuovo disco di inediti del Re dello Shock Rock

Lo speciale appuntamento Best Rock dedicato a Destrot Stories, il nuovo album di inediti del Re dello Shock Rock Alice Cooper.

A cura di Giulia Salvi

Giovedì 25 febbraio - Ore 22:00

TRACKLIST

1 Rock 'n' Roll
2 Go Man Go
3 Our Love Will Change the World
4 Social Debris
5 $1000 High Heel Shoes
6 Hail Mary
7 Detroit City 2021
8 Drunk and in Love
9 Independence Dave
10 I Hate You
11 Wonderful World
12 Sister Anne
13 Hanging On by a Thread (Don’t Give Up)
14 Shut Up and Rock
15 East Side Story 
16 Don’t Give Up

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293

VIRGIN, VIRGIN RADIO, VIRGIN STYLE ROCK and the Virgin Signature logo and Virgin Radio logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence. For more information on Virgin Radio International visit www.virginradio.com

Cookie Policy