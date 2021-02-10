THE WHITE STRIPES - "Greatest Hits" - A cura di Giulia Salvi

Best Rock

Lo speciale dedicato alla nuova raccolta di successi della band di Jack e Meg White

Lo speciale appuntamento Best Rock dedicato al nuovo Greatest Hits dei The White Stripes
All'interno anche l'intervista a Jack e Meg White.

A cura di Giulia Salvi

Giovedì 11 febbraio - Ore 22:00

TRACKLIST

1. Let’s Shake Hands
2. The Big Three Killed My Baby
3. Fell In Love With A Girl
4. Hello Operator
5. I’m Slowly Turning Into You
6. The Hardest Button To Button
7. The Nurse
8. Screwdriver
9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground
10. Death Letter
11. We’re Going To Be Friends
12. The Denial Twist
13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
14. Astro
15. Conquest
16. Jolene
17. Hotel Yorba
18. Apple Blossom
19. Blue Orchid
20. Ball And Biscuit
21. I Fought Piranhas
22. I Think I Smell A Rat
23. Icky Thump
24. My Doorbell
25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)
26. Seven Nation Army

