Flea completerà le registrazioni mai terminate da River Phoenix, fratello di Joaquin

La prossima estate saranno pubblicati due brani inediti degli Aleka's Attic, la rock band guidata dal compianto attore River Phoenix, scomparso a West Hollywood il 31 ottobre 1993, e fratello del premio Oscar Joaquin Phoenix. (La storia del legame tra i due fratelli)

La pubblicazione di queste due nuove canzoni sarà possibile anche grazie al lavoro di Flea dei Red Hot Chili Peppers, grande amico di River Phoenix. Il bassista della band di Los Angeles completerà gli arrangiamenti e le linee di basso dei due brani.

I due brani verranno pubblicati in digitale e in vinile tramite l'associazione LaunchLeft, un'organizzazione di artisti fondata dalla sorella di River, Rain Phoenix, sua ex compagna di band negli Aleka's Attic. I due brani saranno pubblicati il prossimo 23 agosto in occasione di quello che sarebbe stato il 50° compleanno di River.

Rain Phoenix ha pubblicato il suo album di debutto solista, "River", nel giorno del 26° anniversario della morte del fratello nel 2019.

River Phoenix è diventato una star di Hollywood recitando in film come "Stand By Me", "Belli e Dannati (My Own Private Idaho)" (a fianco di Keanu Reeves e dello stesso Flea) e "Running On Empty". Morì per un'overdose di droga fuori dal Viper Room di Los Angeles il 31 ottobre 1993.

Due brani inediti degli Aleka's Attic sono stati pubblicati l'anno scorso da Rain. Uno dei singoli presentava una collaborazione tra Rain e il frontman degli R.E.M. Michael Stipe. In un'intervista rilasciata al magazine NME, Michael Stipe ha parlato della morte di Phoenix e dell'impatto che la sua scomparsa ebbe sulla scrittura dell'album "Monster": "River è morto prima che iniziassimo a registrare il disco e ho attraversato un periodo di sei mesi in cui non sono riuscito a scrivere più nulla".