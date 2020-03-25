Addio Bill Rieflin: ha suonato la batteria con R.E.M e King Crimson

Rock News

Addio Bill Rieflin: ha suonato la batteria con R.E.M e King Crimson

Il musicista aveva 59 anni e da tempo lottava contro il cancro

È morto a 59 anni Bill Rieflin, sublime batterista che in carriera ha suonato con i R.E.M, King Crismson e Ministry. La notizia è stata data da Robert Fripp dei King Crimson con un post su Facebook “Bill Rieflin ha lasciato questo mondo. Tracy ha detto a me e a Toyah che la giornata era grigia, ma quando Bill è volato via le nuvole si sono aperte e il cielo è rimasto blu per un quarto d'ora. Vola bene, fratello Bill, la mia vita è stata incommensurabilmente più ricca per averti conosciuto". Bill era uno dei più quotati batteristi del mondo e dal 2003 al 2011 ha suonato con i R.E.M. e dal 2013 ha iniziato a suonare con i King Crimson. Michael Stipe dei R.E.M. ha postato su Instagram una foto di Bill “È con il cuore pesante che apprendiamo la morte del nostro caro amico e straordinario batterista, Bill... Ora lui si trova tra tutti i punti più belli delle stelle e noi lo guardiamo con amore - e con la nostra stessa riverenza per la sua bellezza, il suo umorismo, la sua incessante curiosità e, naturalmente, il suo incredibile orecchio musicale, il suo tempo qui con noi è stato prezioso e d'oro...".

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Bill Rieflin (1960-2020) It is with heavy hearts we acknowledge the death of our dear friend and consummate drummer, Bill. Bill sent me this picture last week of him and Lenny Kaye earlier this month when the Patti Smith Group were in town and they got to hang out. He was elated to see such great friends and gather at his favorite weird Chinese-American diner. A forever memory is decades old, when I first met Bill at a late night Policeman’s bar in Seattle, sat at a greasy table drinking scotch, and we listened to ‘Birdland’ off the jukebox in reverent silence and awe. His attentiveness to that song then and there indicated a lot to me about what it would be to work with Bill— which commenced to create some magical and beautiful collaborations and life long friendships. And so to Bill now, he is among all the fine points of the stars and we are looking up with love— and with our own reverence for his beauty, his humor, his relentless curiosity and of course his incredible musical ear, his time here with us so precious and golden. —-Michael Photo of Bill and Michael, West Seattle, 2019

Un post condiviso da R.E.M. (@rem) in data:

Foto

Foto

tutte

Video

Video

tutte

Concorsi

Concorsi

tutti

Virgin Radio Life

tutte

WEBRADIO tutte

webradio Virgin Radio Rock '70
 
Virgin Radio Classic Rock
 
Virgin Radio On-Air
 
ROCKSTAR: QUEEN
 
ROCKSTAR: ROLLING STONES
 
Virgin Radio Rock 2K
 
ROCKSTAR: PINK FLOYD
 
Virgin Rock Hits
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock Alternative
 
Virgin Radio Rock '90
 
Webradio Virgin Radio Rock '80
 
Virgin Radio Rock Party
 
Virgin Radio Hard Rock
 
Virgin Radio Rock Ballads
 
The Go-Go's - We Got The Beat
 

VIRGIN RADIO ITALY SPA

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 - MILANO P.I. 12531700156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 01538570308 Capitale Sociale: € 10.063.293,63 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

882/I/07-293