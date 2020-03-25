Addio Bill Rieflin: ha suonato la batteria con R.E.M e King Crimson

È morto a 59 anni Bill Rieflin, sublime batterista che in carriera ha suonato con i R.E.M, King Crismson e Ministry. La notizia è stata data da Robert Fripp dei King Crimson con un post su Facebook “Bill Rieflin ha lasciato questo mondo. Tracy ha detto a me e a Toyah che la giornata era grigia, ma quando Bill è volato via le nuvole si sono aperte e il cielo è rimasto blu per un quarto d'ora. Vola bene, fratello Bill, la mia vita è stata incommensurabilmente più ricca per averti conosciuto". Bill era uno dei più quotati batteristi del mondo e dal 2003 al 2011 ha suonato con i R.E.M. e dal 2013 ha iniziato a suonare con i King Crimson. Michael Stipe dei R.E.M. ha postato su Instagram una foto di Bill “È con il cuore pesante che apprendiamo la morte del nostro caro amico e straordinario batterista, Bill... Ora lui si trova tra tutti i punti più belli delle stelle e noi lo guardiamo con amore - e con la nostra stessa riverenza per la sua bellezza, il suo umorismo, la sua incessante curiosità e, naturalmente, il suo incredibile orecchio musicale, il suo tempo qui con noi è stato prezioso e d'oro...".