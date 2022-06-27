Paul McCartney: le foto del leggedario concerto a Glastonbury con Bruce Springsteen e Dave Grohl!

Macca ha invitato sul palco il Boss e il leader dei Foo Fighters al primo live dopo la scomparsa di Taylor Hawkins

Le foto più belle del concerto di Paul McCartney sul palco del Festival di Glastonbury con Bruce Springsteen e Dave Grohl!

(Photo Getty Images)

LA SCALETTA DEL CONCERTO
Can't Buy Me Love (The Beatles cover)
Junior's Farm (Wings cover)
Letting Go (Wings cover)
Got to Get You Into My Life (The Beatles cover)
Come On to Me 
Let Me Roll It (Wings cover) (with “Foxy Lady” outro jam)
Getting Better (The Beatles cover)
Let 'Em In (Wings cover)
My Valentine
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (Wings cover)
Maybe I'm Amazed  
I've Just Seen a Face (The Beatles cover)
In Spite of All the Danger (The Quarrymen cover)
Love Me Do (The Beatles cover)
Dance Tonight 
Blackbird (The Beatles cover)
Here Today  
New
Lady Madonna (The Beatles cover)
Fuh You
Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! (The Beatles cover)
Something (The Beatles cover)
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (The Beatles cover)
You Never Give Me Your Money (The Beatles cover)
She Came in Through the Bathroom Window (The Beatles cover)
Get Back (The Beatles cover)
I Saw Her Standing There (The Beatles cover con Dave Grohl)
Band on the Run (Wings cover con Dave Grohl)
Glory Days (Bruce Springsteen cover con Bruce Springsteen)
I Wanna Be Your Man (The Beatles con Bruce Springsteen)
Let It Be (The Beatles cover)
Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
Hey Jude (The Beatles cover)

I've Got a Feeling (The Beatles cover con duetto virtuale con John Lennon)
Helter Skelter (The Beatles cover)
Golden Slumbers (The Beatles cover)
Carry That Weight (The Beatles cover)
The End (con Dave Grohl e Bruce Springsteen)

