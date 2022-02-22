In memory of Mark Lanegan. RIP

Guarda le immagini dell'artista scomparso il 22/02/2022 a 57 anni

Le immagini di Mark Lanegan, nato il 25 novembre del 1964 a Ellensburg nello stato di Washington e scomparso il 22 febbraio del 2022 a Killarney in Irlanda. (Photo Getty Images)

LA DISCOGRAFIA DI MARK LANEGAN
The Winding Sheet (1990)
Whiskey for the Holy Ghost (1994)
Scraps at Midnight (1998)
I'll Take Care of You (1999)
Field Songs (2001)
Bubblegum (2004)
Blues Funeral (2012)
Imitations (2013)
Phantom Radio (2014)
Gargoyle (2017)
Somebody's Knocking (2019)
Straight Songs of Sorrow (2020)

Con Isobel Campbell
Ballad of the Broken Seas (2006)
Sunday at Devil Dirt (2008)Hawk (2010)

Con Duke Garwood
Black Pudding (2013)
With Animals (2018)

Con Skeleton Joe
Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe (2021)

Con gli Screaming Trees
Clairvoyance (1986)
Even If and Especially When (1987)
Invisible Lantern (1988)
Buzz Factory (1989)
Uncle Anesthesia (1991)
Sweet Oblivion (1992)
Dust (1996)
Last Words: The Final Recordings (2011)

